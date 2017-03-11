"Give Me A Break!" Andrew's Scathing Tirade About Tax Hike

Now Discussing
Beverley Turner is Leading Britain's Conversation.
11 March 2017, 11:59
"Give Me A Break!" Andrew's Scathing Rant About Tax Hike
Andrew Castle is not happy about the steep increase in probate fees.
00:59
A £215 cap on the cost of executing wills will be increased to £20,000 as part of the new Budget - and Andrew Castle is not happy.
The massive hike in probate fees, outlined in the Budget, will raise £300 million for Treasury coffers.
But the reforms have prompted criticism from MPs, including Conservative backbenchers, who have branded it a "death tax".
Conservative MP Oliver Colvile told the Daily Mail: “I have real concerns about this. We absolutely do not need a death tax – which is what this sounds like.”
LBC Presenter Andrew Castle is also unimpressed with the increase, summing up his take on the tax hike on his Saturday morning show.