Boris Johnson Hasn't Got A Chance, Says Alastair Campbell

Boris Johnson will never recover from the 'Vote Leave Lies' says Alastair Campbell, media advisor to Tony Blair.

Bookies have slashed the odds on Boris Johnson bring the next Prime Minister, putting the former London Mayor as the favourite to succeed Mrs May should she resign.

But the Director of Communications and Strategy for Tony Blair, Alastair, told Andrew Castle he doesn't think Boris Johnson would be a good option for the Tories.

Andrew asked him: "If Theresa May and her team are eminently beatable, and we've seen that, then who provides the strongest opposition? Who should be contesting the next election for the Conservatives?...I'm assuming you're going to say Boris Johnson?"

Mr Campbell replied: "I think Boris Johnson is shot, as in people have seen through the act. I think he will never, in the eyes of a lot of people, he will never ever recover the fact that he led the campaign of lies which got Britain out of the European Union.

"And the fact that he now makes a joke about it, 'the £350 million we never really meant that'. So I think he's shot. I don't think he's a terribly effective foreign secretary.

"I don't think he's taken terribly seriously. I think he's an act, and I think people have seen through that act."