Britain’s Most Notorious Prisoner “Livid” With Worboys Release

The son of Charles Bronson, who has been in prison for 44 years, called LBC to say his father, known as ‘Britain’s Most Notorious Prisoner’ was “absolutely outraged” about the potential release of John Worboys.

George Bamby-Salvador said it should be a jury which considers parole requests where long sentences are involved.

His father was originally jailed in 1974 for armed robbery and is renowned for his extreme violence.

He has had his sentence increased several times for attacking prison staff and taking them hostage.

Mr Bronson is in the same prison as Worboys, HM Prison Wakefield, where according to his son “everybody is up in arms” with the decision.

The government has said it’s doing "everything we can" to make sure rapist John Worboys stays in prison, Conservative party chairman Brandon Lewis has said.

The ex-black cab driver was jailed in 2009 for assaults on 12 women.

The Parole Board has said he can be released.

The decision has caused outrage amongst his victims, charities and MPs.

You can listen to the call from George Bamby-Salvador to Andrew Castle in the video at the top of this page.