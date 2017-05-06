Don't Dismiss Corbyn, Says Former Tory Chief Whip

Don't Dismiss Corbyn, Says Former Tory Chief Whip Andrew Mitchell, prospective Tory MP, says people are wrong to dismiss Jeremy Corbyn as a credible candidate. 01:57

Andrew Castle spoke to the Conservative candidate for Sutton Coldfield, Andrew Mitchell, about the Labour losses and Tory advance in local elections.

The LBC Presenter asked the former Secretary of State for International Development about how confident he feels for the general election with Corbyn as the Labour leader.

Andrew asked Mr Mitchell: "Was there a bigger cheer, wherever you happened to see the result, was there a bigger cheer when you found out that Jeremy Corbyn was going to be the leader of the Labour party or a bigger cheer when Ed Miliband was voted leader of the Labour party?"

But his answer may not be what you expect.