'Don't Let Our Distaste For Trump Get In The Way Of Praising Him'

6 May 2017, 09:53

Don't Let Our Distaste For Trump Get In The Way Of Praising Him

Foreign Affairs analyst said he is "no fan of Mr Trump" but nevertheless, he's done some good when it comes to some international relations.

01:14

Foreign Affairs Analyst Tim Marshall says 'don't let your distaste for a distasteful man get in the way' of praising his recent efforts with international relations.

Following claims from North Korea that the US's CIA plotted to kill Kim Jong-un, Tim Marshall spoke to Weekend Presenter Andrew Castle, who was also joined by political journalist Vincent Moss in the studio. 

Tim Marshall and Andrew Castle

Tim Marshall spoke to Andrew Castle

US President Donald Trump has promised to "solve" North Korea and stop it developing nuclear weapons, and the Foreign Affairs Analyst said Trump establishing a friendly relationship with China is a "good thing". 


Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage talks

Nigel’s Honest Explanation For Why He’ll Cash In His EU Pension
Omid Assisted

LBC Meets The Man Calling For A Law Change On Assisted Dying

Car crash interviews

Here Are The Five Most Agonising Car-Crash Interviews From LBC

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

4 days ago

Katie Hopkins Hate Crime

Hopkins: 'Why Are We Focusing On Online Hate When We've Got Hate On The Street?'

6 days ago

Garden Bridge London

How The Garden Bridge Fell Down: LBC's In-Depth Investigation

8 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile