McCann Spokesman: Why The Media Keep Coming Back To Maddie

The money and attention awarded to the McCann case has been the subject of criticism - but in this clip, the family's spokesman says they would act just like any other parent.

Clarence Mitchell has been working as the family's spokesman since Madeleine McCann went missing in 2007, and in the run up to the 10th anniversary of her going missing, he spoke to Andrew Castle.

May 3 will mark 10 years since the three-year-old vanished from the family's apartment in Portugal, but in that time the family have been the subject of scrutiny from the public.

From the amount spent on trying to find Madeleine, £12 million, to the idea the parents should never have left their daughter unsupervised, Gerry and Kate have been subjected to a huge amount of criticism.

In this clip, Mr Mitchell explains why, 10 years on, people keep coming back to Maddie, and how the McCanns reacted like any parents would.