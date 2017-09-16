Security Expert 'Surprised' At Increased Threat Level

16 September 2017, 09:29

"You have someone who is prepared to kill, roaming around South London, and he has chums with him."

Professor Anthony Glees, Director of the Centre for Security and Intelligence Studies at the University of Buckingham, said he was initially surprised at the UK's increased terror threat level.

Speaking to Andrew Castle, the security expert said that CCTV footage combined with the primitive nature of the bomb meant that he expected an inept lone wolf to be swiftly caught.

He said: "I assumed with CCTV imagery of the perpetrator, his arrest would be speedy.

"I say his because I assume it's a male and I assume he's an Islamist.

"I thought they would get him quickly, it was possible even that he was one of those injured and in hospital.

"This now appears not to be the case. This man is on the run and it is clear too because the Met is talking about suspects.

"That it's not a so-called lone wolf, as most lone wolves are not actually lone wolves at all, but part of a network.

"That means you've got a killer, someone who is prepared to kill, roaming around South London and that he has chums with him.

"And that is very serious and, therefore, I think it has been right to raise the threat level to the very highest level which means another attack is on the cards."

Watch the full interview above.

