Security Minister Warns "We Have To Be Right" Before Accusing Russia

10 March 2018, 10:31

The Security Minister has told Andrew Castle it would be "foolish" to rush to accuse Russia of poisoning of an ex-spy in Salisbury.

Ben Wallace MP was speaking on LBC after former Russian agent Sergei Skripal, and his daughter Yulia, were exposed to a nerve agent.

The minister said: "When we do point the finger, we have to be right.

"It has to be based on science and evidence, and facts.

"If we get as many facts as possible, it means there's no wiggle room for that individual or state."

