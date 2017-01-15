'The British Public Voted For Brexit And That's What We're Getting'

"Do you want to remain in? Or do you want to leave the European Union? That decision was made by the British people" says MP Bill Cash, Chairman of the European Scrutiny Committee.

'The British Public Voted For Brexit And That's What We're Getting' Conservative MP for Stone and Chairman of the European Scrutiny Committee Bill Cash spoke to Andrew Castle about leaving the single market and customs union. 02:33

The Conservative MP for Stone, Bill Cash, spoke to Andrew Castle amid numerous reports Theresa May will announce Britain will leave the European Single Market and European Customs Union.

The known Eurosceptic said: "I think the direction of travel is clear and I think and it will be made even clearer when she makes her speech on Tuesday.

"The bottom line though, is that this argument about being in the single market, and this argument about the customs union, and indeed for that matter about transition arrangements, are all actually entirely tied up with one simple question - what did the outcome of the referendum actually mean?

"it's not just that Brexit means Brexit, though of course it does, but it actually means we repeal the European Communities Act 1972, which applies to the whole of the United Kingdom.

"As a result of that, all the obligations which are currently imposed upon us under that act...and also the [European] Court of Justice...It's inherent in the question 'do you want to remain in, or do you want to leave the European Union?' That decision was made by the British people.

"Not by individuals, it was made by the British people as a whole, and that is absolutely essential, and therefore it follows that we have to leave the single market and we have to leave the customs union.

"By the way, it doesn't mean that we don't continue to trade into the single market, because we will do so."