Andrew Reveals The Staggering Amount Osborne Gets Paid For Speeches

Andrew Pierce is not happy about George Osborne's new appointment - and in this scathing rant he lists just some of the staggering fees he charged for making speeches.

The former Chancellor George Osborne will be the new Editor of the Evening Standard - but his new appointment has attracted much criticism.

Andrew Pierce is among those who think Osborne should not have been offered the position.