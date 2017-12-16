Michael Heseltine Says Remoaning Is In The British Self-Interest

"Brexit is the worst decision I have seen this country take. It is a voluntary self-destruct, there is no good deal in any of this, I will be delighted if the process is reversed."

The Prime Minister has reached a compromise with the Tory rebels, who inflicted her first Commons defeat in office, to put the Brexit date in law.

MPs will have the power to push it back, with the agreement of the EU, if a deal isn't ready.

Lord Heseltine joined Andrew Pierce to discuss the parliamentary dramatics that Lord Adonis described as the first step in reversing Brexit.

"Do you like being called a Remoaner Lord Heseltine?" Andrew opened.

The response was brisk: "I think that's silly. All I do is speak for what I believe to be British self-interest and I'm, frankly, not influenced one way or the other by epithets thrown at me by people whose views I don't respect."

"If you think of the significance of what has happened," he continued, "the Prime Minister has lost control of the Commons.

"It has become abundantly clear that 11 of her extremely brave, courageous colleagues have gone 'No. We will not go along with this. We are here to represent the British self-interest and we will vote for what we believe.'

"I think that Brexit is the worst decision I have seen this country take.

"It is a voluntary self-destruct. That's what we've decided to do, to opt out of one of the power complexes of the current century.

"There is no good news, there is no good deal for Britain in any of this. Of course I will be delighted if the process is reversed."

