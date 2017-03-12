Beverley On The "Remarkable" Way We Should Be Teaching Young People About Sex

12 March 2017, 14:19

Beverley On The "Remarkable" Way We Should Be Teaching Young People About Sex

Beverley Turner spoke to Georgia Arnold from MTV's Staying Alive Foundation about a new wave of sex education.

02:52

LBC Presenter Beverley Turner was joined in the studio by Georgia Arnold from MTV's Staying Alive Foundation, who was speaking about a different form of sex education - "edu-tainment".

The London premiere of Shuga, a soap opera set in South Africa which tackles issues about sex and friendship, took place on Wednesday (March 8).

Georgia spoke to Beverley about the effect educating young people about sex and sexual health though entertainment, such as Shuga, has had since the series was first launched in 2009.

Beverley says the results are "remarkable". 

