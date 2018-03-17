Beverley Turner Calls Out Listener As A Sexist Chauvinistic Idiot

Beverley Turner tells listener "You tick every single box about what it is to be a sexist, chauvinistic idiot!"

The April deadline for companies to report their gender pay gap figures is fast approaching, but less than a third of the 9,000 companies have done so.

Beverley Turner was questioning why it's taking so long to close the gap, but one listener strongly disagreed with the idea of equal pay.

"The male is the person who provides the money" said Chris from Sidmouth.

"The male provides the money to the hand."

"You're pulling my leg!" Beverley replied.

Beverley Turner in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

But the call takes an unexpected twist before Beverley asked Chris what he does for a living.

"Do you employ anybody?" she asked.

"Yes."

"Do you employ women?"

"No."

"Why?"

"Because they're not qualified."

"You would deliberately bar them from working for your company solely because they're women?"

Chris tried to duck the question by replying: "When I interview them I decided that I don't think they're qualified to work for me."

"Because?"

"Because they don't have the qualifications?"

"Which is a penis, presumably?"

The infuriating call continued, until Beverley called him out: "You are the embodiment of sexual discrimination.

"You tick every single box about what it is to be a sexist, chauvinistic idiot!"

Watch how the full conversation unfolded in the video.