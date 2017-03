Clive Tears Into Tory MP Who Claims They Haven't Broken Manifesto Promise

Clive Bull Doesn't Let Tory MP Get Away With It 01:37

This Tory MP claimed that Philip Hammond has not broken a manifesto promise and Clive Bull did not let him get away with that.

Chris Philp insisted that the small print proves that the Conservatives hadn't broken a promise they made in the lead-up to the 2015 election.

But Clive Bull had the promise in front of him...and he wasn't letting him off the hook.