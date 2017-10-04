Ban Everyone Under 65 From Sending Letters, Says Caller Who HATES Mail

4 October 2017, 15:18

This caller hates receiving mail so much he has a radical idea for how to solve it - ban people from sending letters.

Tim in Lewisham said that anyone who wants to send a letter should be fined £20.

Speaking to Darren Adam on LBC, he said that Royal Mail should be restricted to parcels from now on.

Darren Adam enjoyed speaking to Tim about Royal Mail
Darren Adam enjoyed speaking to Tim about Royal Mail. Picture: LBC

Darren was clearly enjoying the call as he asked whether Christmas cards would be allowed.

Eventually the caller admits that older people enjoy receiving letters, so he said he would allow retired people to send letters without the penalty.

Watch the entertaining call at the top of the page.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

This Is An Eye-Opening Insight Into What It's Like Being A Nurse in The NHS
Theresa May admitted she shed a tear to Nick Ferrari

Theresa May Admits She Cried Over The Grenfell Tragedy

Maajid Nawaz was shocked by what Yoshi told him

Maajid Nawaz's Powerful Response To Jewish Woman Considering Fleeing The UK
Nick Ferrari received this call from an angry RyanAir pilot

Furious Ryanair Pilot Calls LBC To Reveal All About Working Conditions

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Archbishop Justin Welby live on LBC

Boy In A Dress Is "Not A Problem", Says Archbishop Of Canterbury

13 days ago

Hillsborough mum Margaret Aspinall met survivors from the Grenfell Tower

Hillsborough Hero Meets Grenfell Survivors To Give Advice On How To Get Justice

14 days ago

West London

Nigel Farage hand-delivers complaint to BBC.

Nigel Farage May Refuse To Pay License Fee In BBC Row Over “Blood On Hands” Report

14 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile