Darren Adam Explains Why He Can’t Believe In God Describing Bible As “Book Of Myths”

15 January 2018, 15:28

LBC's Darren Adam cannot believe in a God and he explained to a caller why.

He said: “Because there's absolutely no evidence of God it's impossible for me to just decide to believe in it.  

“I can't just make myself believe in something for which there is absolutely no evidence.”

The caller, George, suggested there was evidence referring to scriptures and the Bible, but Adam remained unconvinced.

He said: “That's a book that's been written by hundreds of people. 

"It's been passed down and translated and retranslated and retranslated and retranslated.

"It's a book of myths, basically, as far as I can see.

He continued: “I think religion has taken the credit for goodness.”

The conversation ended in a good humoured way with George telling Adam: “If I do make it to paradise I'll try and get you a ticket”.

Adam replied that it was the nicest thing anyone has said to him on the programme and that whilst he would not be able to take him up on his offer, for the reasons discussed, he appreciated the "sentiment".

