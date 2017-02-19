This Criminal Turned Law Student Sums Up Problems With The System

This law student has been to prison three times and spoke to Ian Payne about what he thinks will stop prisoners re-offending.

This Criminal Turned Law Student Sums Up Problems With The System This caller has been to prison three times and spoke to LBC Presenter Ian Payne about what he thinks will stop prisoners re-offending. 02:29

Here LBC Presenter Ian Payne speaks to a caller who has been to prison three times - but who is now a law student.

He phoned Ian during a discussion about whether prison officers getting paid more will make jails safer.

The caller turned his life around but thinks that it's not only prison officers' salaries which should be subject to change.