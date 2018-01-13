Man Who Describes Himself As “Non-Offending Paedophile” Defends Vigilante Groups

John (not real name) told Ian he is attracted to children but has never acted on his urges.

His comments follow an interview on LBC earlier with the former head of Scotland Yard's Paedophile Unit.

Mark Hames said that 1 in 60 men are sexually attracted to young children but not necessarily someone who will act upon it.

John spoke openly to LBC about his feelings towards children and said he hopes to “one day be in a place where I can say I’m happy with who I am as a person”.

He said he has never committed or been convicted of any crime because although he is attracted to children he would never do anything or harm them in any way.

"I've never acted on my urges," he told Ian.

Police want to crack down on vigilante groups but John spoke in their favour saying they “ensure people like me don’t give in” and can provide a “barrier”.

John, who has had a number of adult relationships, never confessed how he feels to his partners.