Caller Tells Katie: Working With Migrants Changed My 'Liberal' Husband

Jessica, whose family call her a "bleeding heart liberal", phoned Katie Hopkins to say that her husband has built a "hatred of a certain demographic" after working with migrant rescue boats.

She told the Sunday morning LBC Presenter that her husband, who she said was of similar thinking to herself, came home from working with rescue boats "heartbroken" and a changed man.

Jessica added that it was the way male migrants behaved in particular, that led to his change of heart.

She told Katie: "It was a really, really traumatic time for him. He was doing three-week stints and they were picking bodies out of the sea. Babies, women, it was awful.

"But at the same time, he said they were processing men, adults, in their 30s who all had phones with Isis stuff on the phones, they were being separated.

"When they were being handed over to the authorities with the information explaining that these guys had all this on their phones, and what their ages were, and they were just being processed through.

"There was nothing, they were just being separated out, they just all went through with everything else, it broke his heart, because he was dealing with families who were in such a terrible state with young babies who so clearly needed rescuing.

"And yet you had adult males that were pushing women and children to the back of the queue...they felt that they were more important. It's just an awful situation, and this was last year.

"There were hundreds and hundreds of women, children, men who were being picked out of the sea. Not all of them were refugees.

"He came home heartbroken. Absolutely heartbroken, because he's saying 'I don't know how Europe is going to cope'.

"But what more can we do to pass the information on and give the medical care to those who need it?"

Jessica added that her husband would do his best to prioritise families, but the men were "so unhappy" about it.

She continued: "How are we supposed to process that as individuals? You know, he still has images that he has to deal with over a year later.

"We forget about the medics who deal with this, the soldiers that are dealing with this. The people that are processing these people. It's not just how are we going to process all these people, but how are we going to deal with the trauma of having to process these people?

"Having to make these decisions? Who do you treat first?"

Katie asked the caller how her husband is doing currently after seeing the vast number of migrants rescued this year already.

Jessica said: "My husband is turning into, it's why I stopped him doing it, he's turning into a man I don't recognise anymore.

"Because my family think I'm a bleeding heart liberal, and you know, I would just wave everyone in and say 'come on, we'll help', and my husband was of a very similar opinion that people needed help.

"He's now turning into someone I don't recognise, because of what he has physically seen. He is starting to say this is not all people looking for help, there are people here who are out for their own self interest."

She added: "It's just awful. And now he is building a hatred of a certain demograph[ic], that he has been exposed to because he's seen the way they behave."