Katie Hopkins: Do Not Force-feed Islam To Our Children

16 April 2017, 10:39

The LBC Presenter was left reeling when she heard that a group of primary schoolchildren went on a trip to meet an Islamic preacher, just months after the High Court ruled the imam an ‘extremist’ who had ‘promoted and encouraged religious violence’.

She told her listeners that she herself had stopped her children going on trips to Mosques, and this is why. 

