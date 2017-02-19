Katie Hopkins Lets Rip In This Epic Rant About Tony Blair

Katie Hopkins has been waiting all week to say her piece on Tony Blair's anti-Brexit speech - and she doesn't hold back.

Katie Hopkins Lets Rip In This Epic Rant About Tony Blair Katie Hopkins has been waiting all week to say her piece on Tony Blair's anti-Brexit speech - and she doesn't hold back. 02:59

On her Sunday morning LBC show Katie Hopkins launched into an epic rant about the former Labour Prime Minister's pro-EU speech, in which he urges Remainers to "rise up" against Brexit.