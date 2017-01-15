Hopkins Sums Up What Is "Genius" About May's Brexit Approach

The LBC presenter sang Theresa May's praises ahead of the PM's speech on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to announce Britain will leave the European Single Market and The European Customs Union in a speech on Tuesday.

On her LBC show today Katie Hopkins wasn't shy in expressing her excitement for the PM's plans.

She said: "What is genius about Theresa is that no matter how much she has been goaded, no matter how much she has been prodded, no matter how much people have tried to annoy her, she has remained silenced.

"She has kept her guard, she has kept herself to herself while she's worked out what she's doing. And I think in an age where everybody overshares massively, isn't it a marvellous thing that a strong woman knows one of the strongest things you can do is keep your own counsel."

Katie went on: "I am confident she is going to respect the will of the people, she will respect the 52%, she will respect the people that voted leave because they want their country to become great again.

"When she said "Brexit means Brexit", she really meant it."