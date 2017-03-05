Katie Hopkins Reports On A Different Side To Sweden

5 March 2017, 13:45

Katie Hopkins: A Different Side To Sweden

Katie Hopkins was invited to Rinkeby, in Sweden, by concerned residents to see for herself how migration has affected their community.

07:10

Katie Hopkins was invited to Rinkeby, in Sweden, by concerned residents to see for herself how migration has affected their community.

Katie Hopkins says she has received countless invites from Swedish nationals concerned about how migration has affected their communities.

Here she describes her recent trip to Rinkeby, where a large proportion of the community are not Swedish-born, and speaks to various people concerned about how migration is affecting their community. 

