Katie: 'Why Do Muslim Refugees Go To Christian Countries?'

29 January 2017, 11:40

Kate Hopkins On Trump's Border Control

Katie Hopkins spoke to caller Aman about why Muslim refugees go to Christian countries, and not other Muslim countries.

The LBC Presenter had earlier praised Trump's executive action, which severely restricts immigration from seven mainly Muslim countries.

Donald Trump Is Doing A Fantastic Thing

Katie Hopkins has praised the US President for his executive action on border control.

00:55

She asked her listeners about whether they agree and if not, she urged them to challenge her. 

Aman phoned Katie to give his take on the subject and was on hand to answer Hopkins's burning question: Why do Muslim refugees go to Christian countries and don't flee to other Muslim countries? 

Watch their interesting exchange below.

Katie: 'Why Do Muslim Refugees Go To Christian Countries?'

Katie Hopkins was speaking to caller Aman about why Muslim refugees go to Christian countries, and not other Muslim countries.

03:55

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage LBC confused

What Happened When Caller Labelled Farage A Hypocrite

James O'Brien

This Caller Tried To Vet James As A Terrorist, It Didn't Go Well
Nigel Farage EU Flag

The Nigel Farage Show: Watch In Full

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Katie Hopkins

Katie Hopkins Calais

Katie Hopkins Meets Those Trapped In The Jungle

4 months ago

Katie Hopkins LBC

Katie Salutes Leave Voters Who 'Dared To Dream'

7 months ago

Katie Hopkins LBC

Caller Gets Katie Hopkins Fired Up About Ramadan

7 months ago

Katie Hopkins Pens

Katie Hopkins: Sack Junior Doctors Strike Leaders

4 months ago

Notting Hill Carnival Police

Katie Hopkins Rages Against Notting Hill Carnival

5 months ago