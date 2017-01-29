Katie: 'Why Do Muslim Refugees Go To Christian Countries?'

Katie Hopkins spoke to caller Aman about why Muslim refugees go to Christian countries, and not other Muslim countries.

The LBC Presenter had earlier praised Trump's executive action, which severely restricts immigration from seven mainly Muslim countries.

Donald Trump Is Doing A Fantastic Thing Katie Hopkins has praised the US President for his executive action on border control. 00:55

She asked her listeners about whether they agree and if not, she urged them to challenge her.

Aman phoned Katie to give his take on the subject and was on hand to answer Hopkins's burning question: Why do Muslim refugees go to Christian countries and don't flee to other Muslim countries?

Watch their interesting exchange below.