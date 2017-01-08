Candid Reaction Of A Man With Asperger's To That Barbaric Facebook Live

8 January 2017, 11:21

Katie Hopkins Listening

Christopher has Asperger's Syndrome and spoke to Katie Hopkins about his reaction to the Facebook Live video, where four people tortured a disabled man.

This Is The Reaction Of Man With Asperger's To That Facebook Live

Christopher has Asperger's Syndrome and here he speaks to Katie Hopkins about his reaction to that barbaric Facebook Live video of a disabled man being tortured in Chicago.

02:35

Footage was broadcast on Facebook via the 'Facebook Live' tool showing four people torturing a disabled man.

The video prompted a horrified reaction from across the globe and the people have all since been arrested and charged

Among those moved by the video, was LBC presenter Katie Hopkins, who discussed the clip on her show this morning.

Christopher has Asperger's and here he gives his reaction to the video. 

