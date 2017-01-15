These Are The Things Katie's Embarrassed About

15 January 2017, 11:50

Katie Hopkins Is Embarrassed

Ahead of Trump's inauguration, Katie Hopkins spoke to a caller about what makes her "embarrassed".

02:20

The LBC presenter was speaking to a caller about why polls aren't always accurate, when the caller said it was because some people are "embarrassed" to say who or what they're really voting for.

Katie then launched into a passionate rant about what makes her "embarrassed". She said: "i'm embarrassed to admit there's even a place in the UK called Islington. 

"I'm embarrassed to admit that our Labour party is led by someone called Corbyn. I'm embarrassed to admit that 48 per cent of people who voted remain can't accept that they lost. 

"I'm embarrassed to admit that over all of those people who lost behind Clinton because all she wanted to do was make everybody a victim. I'm embarrassed that they still think they can protest an inauguration the 45th President of the United States of America. That's what I'm embarrassed about. 

"That's before we get onto the subject of my grandfather's piles." 

