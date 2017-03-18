'I've Never Seen Boris Stressed Handling Multiple Jobs' Says Sister Rachel Johnson

18 March 2017, 12:30

Matt Frei spoke to Rachel Johnson, former editor of The Lady and sister to Boris Johnson, about George Osborne's controversial new position as Editor of the Evening Standard.

01:09

Matt Frei spoke to Rachel Johnson, former editor of The Lady and sister to Boris Johnson, about Osborne as Editor of the Evening Standard.

In a controversial move former Chancellor George Osborne has been appointed Editor of the Evening Standard.

Saturday morning LBC Presenter Matt Frei spoke to Rachel Johnson, former editor of The Lady, and sister to Boris Johnson, about her take on the new appointment.

During the conversation Matt asked Rachel about whether her brother, who at one time edited the The Spectator, about how her brother dealt with his role as an Editor and a politician. 

