This Caller Has Some Choice Words For Theresa May's "Nasty And Stupid" Negotiation Tactics

David in Tooting rang in to say that Theresa May's speech on Saturday morning was yet another example of "how she doesn't have a clue about negotiating."

After the PM called on the EU to do "whatever is most practical and pragmatic in ensuring our collective security," she added. But David complained that it appeared as though May was using security relations as a bartering chip in order to get a good Brexit deal.

David used the analogy of selling a car to explain why the UK had to ensure we kept key security relationships with the EU. He explained, "the difference between selling your car to a stranger and selling your car to your next door neighbour, you have to think about whether there is a need for an ongoing relationship after the deal is done."

He complained that the PM had got everyone's back up already and that the implication in the speech was clearly "if we don't get the deal we want we might not cooperate on security." David said that this was just "nasty and stupid."

He said that the PM "doesn't have a clue how to negotiate."

Matt defended the PM saying perhaps this was PM saying "we need each other." David refuted this saying the implication was that if we don't get what we want then we play ball with the EU.