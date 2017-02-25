Matt: Jeremy Corbyn Is Like Monty Python's Black Knight

Here Matt Stadlen compares Jeremy Corbyn's Labour leadership to an iconic scene in Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

The early morning LBC Presenter explains how Corbyn is monumentally failing as leader of the Labour party - but he won't give up.

He said his leadership mimics the scene in Monty Python and the Holy Grail, where the Black Knight refuses to surrender, despite losing his limbs.

He said: "This sort of reminds me of that Monty Python sketch, where you know, the knight keeps having his limbs hacked off, and he keeps coming back for more.

"Now Corbyn has not been a total liability in local elections, we have to accept that, and he might say or his supporters might say that the reason they lost this election in Copeland, apart from an issue to do with nuclear power...is because of the internal divisions within the parliamentary Labour party.

"But that is not the heart of the matter, when you have the vast majority of MPs in your party not backing you, effectively saying last year 'you are not the guide to lead us, when you have mass resignations from the shadow cabinet, and yet you continue.

"Sure you have to accept that you are the problem. You have become the problem. I think Jeremy Corbyn was the problem right from the very word go.

"And I don't think he's stepping down because I don't think, and this is controversial, that winning was ever part of his formula, that winning was ever part of the plan.

"I don't think that he had the first clue that he would be elected back in 2015."