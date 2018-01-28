Matt Stadlen's Take On The 'Darts Girls'

28 January 2018, 08:58

Matt agrees with the Professional Darts Corporation's decision to stop using walk-on girls at the tournaments.

PDC has announced their decision following talks with broadcasters. The practice of the so-called walk-on girls escorting will be scrapped.

Matt believes they made the right decision because "we shouldn't be sending out the message to young adults that women are side kicks to men".

World Darts Championship
World Darts Championship. Picture: PA Images

However, over 15,000 people have signed a petition calling on the PDC bosses to change their decision and "keep women in a job".

Former PDC world champion Raymond van Barneveld said he would like to see the decision reversed.

You can hear Matt's take on the story in the video above.

