Matt Stadlen's Take On The 'Darts Girls'

Matt agrees with the Professional Darts Corporation's decision to stop using walk-on girls at the tournaments.

PDC has announced their decision following talks with broadcasters. The practice of the so-called walk-on girls escorting will be scrapped.

Matt believes they made the right decision because "we shouldn't be sending out the message to young adults that women are side kicks to men".

World Darts Championship. Picture: PA Images

However, over 15,000 people have signed a petition calling on the PDC bosses to change their decision and "keep women in a job".

Former PDC world champion Raymond van Barneveld said he would like to see the decision reversed.

I will really miss the girls !! For me they are a part of the darts. Sign their petition so they hopefully can keep their jobs @Charl0ttewood : https://t.co/FqhlOWY7tG https://t.co/YEpdtrwUqb — Raymond v Barneveld (@Raybar180) January 26, 2018

