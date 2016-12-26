The A-Z of 2016 D-E

26 December 2016, 21:05

alphabet

D

Died:

Paul Daniels

Tony Dyson - special effects designer of R2-D2 etc

Michael Delligatti - inventor of Big Mac

Dennis Davis - drummer for Bowie

Frank Dickens - cartoonist

 

 

Drugs in prisons

Drones

Bob Dylan's Nobel Prize

David Davis, Brexiteer

Drownings - 5000+ refugees

Philip Davis, anti-feminist MP appointed to Equalities Commission

Denmark - happiest, again

The Donald

Ding Dong Tree - tree of the year

Rodrigo Duterte's killing spree

Didcot power station disaster

Philip Dilley - Chair of Environment Agency quits after 2015 Xmas floods

Simon Danczuk suspended over sexting

"Drain the swamp" - Trump

Deliveroo + minimum wage

Data eavesdropping laws

Driverless cars

The deplorables - Clinton on trump supporters

 

 

E

 

Died

Keith Emerson - ELP

Umberto Eco - author

 

 

Egypt Air Flight 804 crash

Ched Evans' court case

England Rugby team success

England Football team failure

Electoral college - US elections

Recep Erdogan

Emailgate - Clinton

Eugenie and Beatrice denied royal protection

