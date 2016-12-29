The A-Z of 2016 L-N

L

Died:

Harper Lee - author

Carla Lane - writer Liver Birds, Butterflies, Bread

Tom Leppard - world's most tattooed man

Greg Lake - ELP

"Lock her up" Trump rally chant re. Clinton

Leicester City wins Premier League

Leather trousers - Theresa May's £1000 pair

Andrea Leadsome - having children would "make her a better PM" than May

Dougie Lampkin does wheelie round whole of IoM TT track

Llamas sit in at the Tour de France

"Locker room talk"

Ryan Lochte - "robbed" in Rio

Lord Lucan death certificate granted

Matt LeBlanc - Top Gear troubles

Louisiana floods

"Lyin' Ted Cruz"

Leave (EU)

Christine Lagarde - guilty of negligence

Ladybird books reimagined

Gary Lineker's pants

"The Little People" - politicians' concern

Lego store - world's largest opens in London

Leaves ruin train wheels

Lottery price increase/worse winning odds

Lybia

London Bridge Station revamp

Leaks - PM warns leakers...warning leaked

Legal highs

Alex Lowe & David Bridges' bodies found in Tibet after 16 years

M

Died:

Howard Marks - drug dealer, writer, Mr Nice

Ian McCaskill - weatherman

Edgar Mitchell - astronaut

George Martin

George Michael

Scotty Moore - Elvis' guitarist

Gordon Murray - creator Trumpton, Camberwick Green

Garry Marshall - creator Happy Days, director Pretty Woman

Cliff Michelmore - Tv presenter

Michael Massee - actor, Se7en

Nevill Marriner - violinist, conductor

Henry McCullough - musician, Wings

Mannequin challenge

Make America great again

Make Britain great again

Jose Mourinho at Man Utd

Andy Murray wins Wimbledon

Monte dei Paschi - worlds oldest bank crisis

Jose Morinho

Mercury - transit of

Mossack Fonseca leak

Angela Merkel

Meghan Markle + Prince harry

Munich shootings

Theresa May - new PM

Marmitegate

Marzipan pooping pig in Norway

Danielle Muscato - massive Twitter slapdown of Trump

Nicky Morgan v Theresa May's leather trousers

Len Goodman retires from Strictly Come Dancing

Helen Marten - Turner Prize winner

Melania's speech

Thomas Mair - kills Jo Cox

Mosul

Len McCluskey - resigns from Unite

Migrant workers

Marine A

Marks and Spencer close stores

Murdoch Sky bid

Ferdinand Marcos, Philippines ex-president buried (died 1989)

N

Died:

Marni Nixon - ghost singer, My Fair Lady, West Side Story etc

Michael Nicholson - war corespondent

Robert De Niro v Trump - "I'd like to punch him in the face"

The Night Manager - BBC hit

Nobel Prize in Physics - David J.Thouless, F. Duncan M. Haldane, J. Michael Kosterlitz

Nobel Prize for literature - Bob Dylan

Benjamin Netanyahu v John Kerry, Obama, USA, New Zealand, UN etc

Nice terrorist truck attack

Paul Nuttall - UKIP leader

The Night Manager - TV hit

Night Tube