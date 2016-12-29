The A-Z of 2016 L-N

29 December 2016, 21:12

alphabet

L

Died:

Harper Lee - author

Carla Lane - writer Liver Birds, Butterflies, Bread

Tom Leppard - world's most tattooed man

Greg Lake - ELP

 

 

"Lock her up" Trump rally chant re. Clinton

Leicester City wins Premier League

Leather trousers - Theresa May's £1000 pair

Andrea Leadsome - having children would "make her a better PM" than May

Dougie Lampkin does wheelie round whole of IoM TT track

Llamas sit in at the Tour de France

"Locker room talk"

Ryan Lochte - "robbed" in Rio

Lord Lucan death certificate granted

Matt LeBlanc - Top Gear troubles

Louisiana floods

"Lyin' Ted Cruz"

Leave (EU)

Christine Lagarde - guilty of negligence

Ladybird books reimagined

Gary Lineker's pants

"The Little People" - politicians' concern

Lego store - world's largest opens in London

Leaves ruin train wheels

Lottery price increase/worse winning odds

Lybia

London Bridge Station revamp

Leaks - PM warns leakers...warning leaked

Legal highs

Alex Lowe & David Bridges' bodies found in Tibet after 16 years

 

 

 

M

 

Died:

Howard Marks - drug dealer, writer, Mr Nice

Ian McCaskill - weatherman

Edgar Mitchell - astronaut

George Martin

George Michael

Scotty Moore - Elvis' guitarist

Gordon Murray - creator Trumpton, Camberwick Green

Garry Marshall - creator Happy Days, director Pretty Woman

Cliff Michelmore - Tv presenter

Michael Massee - actor, Se7en

Nevill Marriner - violinist, conductor

Henry McCullough - musician, Wings

 

 

Mannequin challenge

Make America great again

Make Britain great again

Jose Mourinho at Man Utd

Andy Murray wins Wimbledon

Monte dei Paschi - worlds oldest bank crisis

Jose Morinho

Mercury - transit of

Mossack Fonseca leak

Angela Merkel

Meghan Markle + Prince harry

Munich shootings

Theresa May - new PM

Marmitegate

Marzipan pooping pig in Norway

Danielle Muscato - massive Twitter slapdown of Trump

Nicky Morgan v Theresa May's leather trousers

Len Goodman retires from Strictly Come Dancing

Helen Marten - Turner Prize winner

Melania's speech

Thomas Mair - kills Jo Cox

Mosul

Len McCluskey - resigns from Unite

Migrant workers

Marine A

Marks and Spencer close stores

Murdoch Sky bid

Ferdinand Marcos, Philippines ex-president buried (died 1989)

 

 

N

 

Died:

Marni Nixon - ghost singer, My Fair Lady, West Side Story etc

Michael Nicholson - war corespondent

 

Robert De Niro v Trump - "I'd like to punch him in the face"

The Night Manager - BBC hit

Nobel Prize in Physics - David J.Thouless, F. Duncan M. Haldane, J. Michael Kosterlitz

Nobel Prize for literature - Bob Dylan

Benjamin Netanyahu v John Kerry, Obama, USA, New Zealand, UN etc

Nice terrorist truck attack

Paul Nuttall - UKIP leader

The Night Manager - TV hit

Night Tube

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage Hands LBC

Enraged Dad Wants Farage To Answer For Trump

LBC Presenters

The Moments Of 2016, As Chosen By LBC's Presenters

Shelagh Fogarty sad

Coucil Housing Officer Suspended After Becoming Homeless

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien smiling in a tank top

James O'Brien Spots Staggering Link Between Southern Strike And The Daily Express

17 days ago

James O'Brien on why Britain is unhappy

James Sums Up Why Britain Is Miserable In Three Simple Points

19 days ago

Clive Bull

Caller Worried About Overcrowding... Despite Having NINE Children

26 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile