The A-Z of 2016 R-T

R

Died:

Debbie Reynolds

Nancy Reagan

Denise Robertson - broadcaster

Wayne Rogers - actor, "Trapper" John, MASH

Alan Rickman

Brian Rix - actor, President of Mencap

Leon Russell - musician

Vera Rubin - astronomer who confirmed dark matter



Dilma Rousseff - Brazil President impeached

Cliff Richard cleared of abuse charges

Russian state sponsored doping and Olympics ban

Russian hacking of US election

Rio 2016

Rosetta spacecraft crashed on comet

Cristiano Ronaldo wins Ballon d'Or

Remainers

"Remoaners"

Neil Rogers (my hero) inducted posthumously into US Radio Hall of Fame

Nico Rosberg wins F1

Refugees

Rupee - 500 and 1000 notes no longer legal tender

Rio

Royal yacht - new one mooted

Republican Party

Richmond by-election

Rough sleeping

Keith Richards "takes over" BBC4

Claudio Ranieri - manager of Leicesr FC triumph

Russian Ultras - football holiganism at Euros

S

Died:

Garry Shandling - writer, comedian, actor - Larry Sanders

Liz Smith - actor, Royle Family

Martin Stone - guitarist, Pink Fairies, Chilli Willi & the Red Hot Peppers etc

Andrew Sachs - actor, Fawlty Towers

Ed "Stewpot" Stewart - DJ, TV presenter

Peter Shafer - playwright, Amadeus, Equus

Robert Stigwood, entrepreneur, music mogul

Dave Swarbrick - musician

Raine Spencer - socialite

Frank Sinatra Jr

Spotlight - Best Picture Oscar

Syria

Patti Smith accepts Dylan's Nobel Prize, is nervous

Saturday Night Live v Trump

Solar roof tiles - Elon Musk

Martin Shkreli - hikes price of life saving drug 5000%

Southern Rail

Staples shops closing

Ed Sheeran cut by sword by Princess Beatrice

School uniform miscreants sent home

Star Trek 50th anniversary

Shelter - 50th anniversary

Slavery still happening in Britain

Standing Rock protests re. Dakota Access Pipeline

Sex Pistols 40th anniversary

Sugar tax

Sanctions - imposed/lifted - Russia, Iran, Cuba etc

Supreme Court nominations, US

Socialism

Battle of the Somme centenary

Bernie Sanders

Snooper's Charter

Maria Sharapova drugs ban

Schools academies

Simpsons' Trump predictions

Sexting

Alec Salmond

Nicola Sturgeon

Sink holes

Nick Skelton - show-jumper, Rio's oldest gold medalist

Owen Smith - challenged Corbyn for Labour leadership

SpaceX plan to colonise Mars

William Shakespeare - 400th anniversary of death

Samsung phones/tablets catch fire

Supermoon - closest since 1948

T

Died:

Rod Temperton - songwriter, Thriller, Boogie Nights etc

Gareth Thomas - actor, Blake's 7

William Trevor - novelist



Donald J Trump

Trump Tower

Trump University

Trump and Taiwan upset China

Trump's tweets

Trump v Vanity Fair

Trump v Alec Baldwin

Trump v etc etc

Tremendous - Trump's favourite word

Top Gear refurb flop

Laura Trott - half of "golden couple" at Rio with Jason Kenny

Dave Lee Travis - court case

Tsai Ing-wen - Taiwan's first woman president

Transexuals

Tesla cars Insane Mode/Ludicrous Mode

Toblerone redesign

Tate Modern Switch House extension opens - residents overlooked

Tiger numbers rise for 1st time in 100 years

Team GB medal haul in Rio

Trousergate - Theresa May's leather trousers

Traingate - Corbyn v Virgin trains

Yamato Tanooka - Japanese boy, 7, abandoned in bear infested woods

Turkish failed coup

Tennessine - newly discovered element

Two handed transplant - Britain's first

Tube trains run all night

Travel chaos

Liz Truss - first female Lord Chancellor

Thistlecrack - star race horse

TTIP

"Talking Britain down"

Trident renewal

£350m a week for the NHS bus advert

"Take back control" - EU leavers' rallying cry

Tata Steel + Port Talbot

Tsukui Yamayuri En care facility attack, Japan

Carlos Tevez - highest paid athlete in world, £615,000 a week