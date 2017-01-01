The A-Z of 2016 U-Z

1 January 2017, 21:07

alphabet

U

Died:

Lukasz Urban - polish driver killed in Berlin lorry attack

 

Unilever v Tesco

Ukraine wins Eurovision Song Contest

Underground strike

Unions

Uber

UN Report on UK disability rights

UKIP

Underdog - the year of

US elections

"Unpresidented" - Trump tweet

 

 

V

 

Died:

Boby Vee - singer

Peter Vaughan - actor, Porridge, Game of Thrones

Robert Vaughn - actor, Man from Uncle

Abe Vigoda - actor, Godfather

Viola Beach - band and manager

Vanity - Denise Matthews, singer, Prince

Alan Vega - singer, Suicide (the band)

 

 

Volkswagen emissions scandal

Virgin Trains v Jeremy Corbyn

Veil - face cover ban in France etc

Vanity Fair v Trump

Vinyl revival - outsells downloads by value

Vote leave

Vote remain

Virtual reality

Keith Vaz, sex scandal

Vote of no confidence in Jeremy Corbyn

Virtue signalling - internet term re. comments that enhance moral superiority

Max Verstappen - youngest ever F1 winner

Video recorders - last known manufacturer stops production

"Vi coactus" - Dianne James signs UKIP leadership papers "under duress"

 

 

 

W

 

Died:

Gene Wilder

Terry Wogan

Victoria Wood

Papa Wemba - singer

Michael White - producer, Rocky Horror Show, Monty Python etc

Maurice White - Earth Wind and Fire

Duke of Westminster

Alan Williams - Beatles' first manager

Tony Warren - screenwriter, Coronation Street

Andrzej Wajda - film director

Bobby Wellins - musician

 

Wales' football team reach first semi-final of major tournament

Max Whitlock - first British gymnast to win Olympic gold

Wall - big, beautiful, Mexico paying

Wooden plates in restaurants

Bradley Wiggins retires from cycling

Steven Woolfe - UKIP MEP, altercation with UKIP MEP Mike Hookem

Danny Willett wins Masters golf tournament

John Whittingdale MP+ sex worker = sacked

Steven Woolfe - UKIP leadership contender hospitalised by UKIP MEP

W.H.O. declares Zika outbreak over

"What is the EU" internet search spike after referendum

Wikileaks

Anthony Weiner's emails rock Clinton campaign

Geert Wilders - Dutch politician's hate speech trial

Wallonia v Canada-EU trade deal

Winchester - "best place to live in UK"

"We're here because we're here" Jeremy Deller art project, 100 anniv Battle of Somme

Kanye West

"Whinge-orama" - Boris Johnson on EU referendum debate

 

X

 

Xenophobia

Xi Jinping

 

Y

Died:

Anton Yelchin - actor, Star Trek

Alan Young - Mr Ed etc

The Young Pope - TV series

Yorkshire Ripper moved back to jail

Jimmy Young - DJ, singer

 

Yahoo confirm they were hacked in 2013/14

Operation Yew Tree

Yazidis persecuted by ISIS

Yemen

Yulin dog meat festival

 

Z

 

Died:

Zsa Zsa Gabor

Zaha Hadid

Vilos Zsigmond - cinematographer, Close Encounters, Deer Hunter

 

Zero hours contracts

Zero interest rates

Zafira cars recalled

Zika virus

Zionism - Ken Livingstone said Hitler supported it

Zack Goldsmith loses Richmond by-election

