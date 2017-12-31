The A-Z of 2017 S,T,U.

Now Discussing
31 December 2017, 21:44
S,T,U
S
Died
William G Stewart, Fifteen To One host
Sam Shepard, actor
John Surtees, racer
Peter Skellern, pop star
Peter Sarstedt, pop star
Alan Simpson, writer with Ray Galton
Carol Lee Scott, actor, Grotbags
Bunny Sigler, singer
Jill Saward, sex assault campaigner
Keely Smith, singer
Carl Sargeant, ex-Welsh Minister
Sutherland Springs, Texas church attack
Snap election
OJ Simpson released
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Sean Spicer (T)
Snowflakes, those easily offended
“Strong and stable”, Tory refrain
SAD! Often used in tweets by (T)
Skywalker hoolock gibbon, new species discovered
Submarine, Argentine, lost
Saudi princes detained for corruption
Anthony Scaramucci, Whitehouse Communications Director, fired after 11 days (T)
Smart speakers
Soft Brexit
Sexual assault allegations (T)
South China Sea Islands territorial disputes
Southern Trains, many strikes
Spanish constitutional crisis
Standing Rock, Sioux Tribe protest Dakota Access pipeline
Soft drinks levy - Sugar tax announced in Budget
Spice, drug affecting communities
Swatting, video gamers prank call police over online disputes, deaths result
Sixtus Dominic Boniface Christopher Rees-Mogg, Jacob names sixth child
Social care cap of £72,500 scrapped
Social Mobility Commission quits
Kevin Spacey sex assault allegations
Selfitis: obsessive need to post selfies
Sanctions on North Korea (T)
Safe spaces for students
Stalking sentence doubled
Nicola Sturgeon
Sharks freeze in US East Coast cold snap
Stirling's Brexit fuelled depreciation “worst in history”
Scooter thefts
Sleeping Beauty banned from primary school for inappropriate sexual behaviour
Somalia famine
T
Died
Butch Trucks, rocker, Allman Brothers
Jay Thomas, actor
Graham Taylor, footballer
Tiki torches in Charlotesville (T)
Time's Person of the Year sex abuse silence breakers (T)
Tweets (T)
Trump says he refused Time's Person of the Year (T)
T-Charge for diesel vehicles
Traingate – Corbyn v Virgin Trains
Tax cut in USA - “biggest ever” (T)
TTP trade deal withdrawal (T)
Twitter troll farms in Russia
Twitter employee deactivates Trump's account for 11 minutes (T)
Tramadol, Laura Plummer jailed for import of 290 tablets into Egypt
Transexuals
Transgender recruits allowed in US military, Trump drops opposition (T)
Twitter increases message character limit to 280
Trident, Government admits missile test malfunction
T-Charge, London anti-pollution measure
Tesco's green turkeys “ruin Christmas”
Tian Tian, Edinburgh Zoo panda not pregnant
Tesla car company overtakes Ford in market value
Donald Tusk, President of the European Council
Trump v TTIP trade talks (T)
Trump v TPP trade talks (T)
U
Unpopular – least popular President ever (T)
Uber's various problems
UNESCO, US withraws from (T)
UKIP vote collapse
Unicorn – food that is dyed rainbow colours
Uniform, gender neutral in school in Lewes
Universal Credit roll out
UFOs existence “beyond reasonable doubt”: ex Pentagon official
UN says UK welfare cuts are a “human catastrophe” for disabled
United Airlines settle compensation with passenger Dr Dao dragged off plane
Unisex toilets
United States of Europe