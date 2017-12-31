The A-Z of 2017 S,T,U.

S,T,U

S

Died

William G Stewart, Fifteen To One host

Sam Shepard, actor

John Surtees, racer

Peter Skellern, pop star

Peter Sarstedt, pop star

Alan Simpson, writer with Ray Galton

Carol Lee Scott, actor, Grotbags

Bunny Sigler, singer

Jill Saward, sex assault campaigner

Keely Smith, singer

Carl Sargeant, ex-Welsh Minister

Sutherland Springs, Texas church attack

Snap election

OJ Simpson released

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Sean Spicer (T)

Snowflakes, those easily offended

“Strong and stable”, Tory refrain

SAD! Often used in tweets by (T)

Skywalker hoolock gibbon, new species discovered

Submarine, Argentine, lost

Saudi princes detained for corruption

Anthony Scaramucci, Whitehouse Communications Director, fired after 11 days (T)

Smart speakers

Soft Brexit

Sexual assault allegations (T)

South China Sea Islands territorial disputes

Southern Trains, many strikes

Spanish constitutional crisis

Standing Rock, Sioux Tribe protest Dakota Access pipeline

Soft drinks levy - Sugar tax announced in Budget

Spice, drug affecting communities

Swatting, video gamers prank call police over online disputes, deaths result

Sixtus Dominic Boniface Christopher Rees-Mogg, Jacob names sixth child

Social care cap of £72,500 scrapped

Social Mobility Commission quits

Kevin Spacey sex assault allegations

Selfitis: obsessive need to post selfies

Sanctions on North Korea (T)

Safe spaces for students

Stalking sentence doubled

Nicola Sturgeon

Sharks freeze in US East Coast cold snap

Stirling's Brexit fuelled depreciation “worst in history”

Scooter thefts

Sleeping Beauty banned from primary school for inappropriate sexual behaviour

Somalia famine

T

Died

Butch Trucks, rocker, Allman Brothers

Jay Thomas, actor

Graham Taylor, footballer

Tiki torches in Charlotesville (T)

Time's Person of the Year sex abuse silence breakers (T)

Tweets (T)

Trump says he refused Time's Person of the Year (T)

T-Charge for diesel vehicles

Traingate – Corbyn v Virgin Trains

Tax cut in USA - “biggest ever” (T)

TTP trade deal withdrawal (T)

Twitter troll farms in Russia

Twitter employee deactivates Trump's account for 11 minutes (T)

Tramadol, Laura Plummer jailed for import of 290 tablets into Egypt

Transexuals

Transgender recruits allowed in US military, Trump drops opposition (T)

Twitter increases message character limit to 280

Trident, Government admits missile test malfunction

T-Charge, London anti-pollution measure

Tesco's green turkeys “ruin Christmas”

Tian Tian, Edinburgh Zoo panda not pregnant

Tesla car company overtakes Ford in market value

Donald Tusk, President of the European Council

Trump v TTIP trade talks (T)

Trump v TPP trade talks (T)

U

Unpopular – least popular President ever (T)

Uber's various problems

UNESCO, US withraws from (T)

UKIP vote collapse

Unicorn – food that is dyed rainbow colours

Uniform, gender neutral in school in Lewes

Universal Credit roll out

UFOs existence “beyond reasonable doubt”: ex Pentagon official

UN says UK welfare cuts are a “human catastrophe” for disabled

United Airlines settle compensation with passenger Dr Dao dragged off plane

Unisex toilets

United States of Europe