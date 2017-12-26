The A-Z of 2017.

D

Died

Fats Domino, rock and roller

JP Donleavy, writer

Jonathan Demme, director

Liz Dawn, Coronation Street

Danielle Darrieux, French actress

Tam Dalyell, politician

Damian Green's computer

Colin Dexter, author, Inspector Morse

Diesel cars

DUP

Dippy the diplodocus goes on tour

Dairy Milk made in Poland

Seb Dance MEP's “He's lying to you” sign re Farage

Dotard – Kim Jon-un's description of Trump (T)

Domestic abuse - Putin decriminalises it Russia

Cressida Dick Met Police's first female Commissioner

Bob Dylan accepts Nobel Prize

Dr David Dao dragged off United flight

Dumoulin couple found after 75 years missing in melting Swiss glacier

Johnny Depp divorce – loses Pistol and Boo

Dreamers (T)

Drumpf, original family name of (T)

Dunkirk, the film

Dr Who, first female

Deep learning, AI

“Dementia Tax”

Princess Di's death 20th anniversary

“Don't let them in” Tory councillor at Grenfell Tower meeting

Drone lands on HMS Queen Elizabeth

Diesel and petrol cars sale to be banned from 2040

E

Died

Ugo Ehiogu, footballer

Bernie Ecclestone out of F1

Edward Enninful, new editor British Vogue

Eastergate: National Trust

Easter eggs in shops before Christmas

Executive Orders (T)

Elizabeth Line trains start running

England wins U-17 World Cup

England wins U-19 European Championship

England wins U-20 World Cup

Evening Standard new editor George Osborne

Euston Station transformed to feed homeless at Xmas

East Sussex coast chemical haze

European Union

Excitonium, new form of matter discovered

“Exit from Brexit”

Exeter schoolboys protest at hot uniform by wearing skirts

EU Banking Authority moves from London to Paris

EU Medicines Agency moves from London to Amsterdam

Earthquakes upsurge as earth rotation slows

Eclipse of the sun, stared at by (T)

Elephant trophy import permits (T)

Megan Ellis, student fills hot water bottle with cold water & waits

F

Flat-Earthers

Fox entertainment assets sold to Disney

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor, “the Money Fight”

Fox News taken off Sky in UK

Fidget Spinners

Fake news (T)

Faraday FF91: fastest electric vehicle 0-60mph in 2.39sec

Aretha Franklin retires

Tim Farron resigns as leader of Lib Dems

Fluffy McFluff Face – rare penguin named in Norfolk sanctuary

Florence speech - Theresa May

Jayda Fransen, Britain First, retweeted by (T)

Felix the Huddersfield Station Cat, media star

Fatberg, biggest ever, 130 tonnes, Whitechapel

Finland's independence from Russia 100th anniversary

Michael Fallon resigns as Defence Secretary

Fracking banned in Scotland

FTSE 100 record high

Colin Firth becomes Italian citizen following Brexit

Fox and Friends appeals to and watched by (T)

Faecal flora cloudburst, what happens when you flush the loo

French election

Mike Flynn resigns (T)

“Fire and fury like the world has never seen” (T)