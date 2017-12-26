The A-Z of 2017.

Now Discussing
26 December 2017, 20:41
D
Died
Fats Domino, rock and roller
JP Donleavy, writer
Jonathan Demme, director
Liz Dawn, Coronation Street
Danielle Darrieux, French actress
Tam Dalyell, politician
Damian Green's computer
Colin Dexter, author, Inspector Morse
Diesel cars
DUP
Dippy the diplodocus goes on tour
Dairy Milk made in Poland
Seb Dance MEP's “He's lying to you” sign re Farage
Dotard – Kim Jon-un's description of Trump (T)
Domestic abuse - Putin decriminalises it Russia
Cressida Dick Met Police's first female Commissioner
Bob Dylan accepts Nobel Prize
Dr David Dao dragged off United flight
Dumoulin couple found after 75 years missing in melting Swiss glacier
Johnny Depp divorce – loses Pistol and Boo
Dreamers (T)
Drumpf, original family name of (T)
Dunkirk, the film
Dr Who, first female
Deep learning, AI
“Dementia Tax”
Princess Di's death 20th anniversary
“Don't let them in” Tory councillor at Grenfell Tower meeting
Drone lands on HMS Queen Elizabeth
Diesel and petrol cars sale to be banned from 2040
E
Died
Ugo Ehiogu, footballer
Bernie Ecclestone out of F1
Edward Enninful, new editor British Vogue
Eastergate: National Trust
Easter eggs in shops before Christmas
Executive Orders (T)
Elizabeth Line trains start running
England wins U-17 World Cup
England wins U-19 European Championship
England wins U-20 World Cup
Evening Standard new editor George Osborne
Euston Station transformed to feed homeless at Xmas
East Sussex coast chemical haze
European Union
Excitonium, new form of matter discovered
“Exit from Brexit”
Exeter schoolboys protest at hot uniform by wearing skirts
EU Banking Authority moves from London to Paris
EU Medicines Agency moves from London to Amsterdam
Earthquakes upsurge as earth rotation slows
Eclipse of the sun, stared at by (T)
Elephant trophy import permits (T)
Megan Ellis, student fills hot water bottle with cold water & waits
F
Flat-Earthers
Fox entertainment assets sold to Disney
Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor, “the Money Fight”
Fox News taken off Sky in UK
Fidget Spinners
Fake news (T)
Faraday FF91: fastest electric vehicle 0-60mph in 2.39sec
Aretha Franklin retires
Tim Farron resigns as leader of Lib Dems
Fluffy McFluff Face – rare penguin named in Norfolk sanctuary
Florence speech - Theresa May
Jayda Fransen, Britain First, retweeted by (T)
Felix the Huddersfield Station Cat, media star
Fatberg, biggest ever, 130 tonnes, Whitechapel
Finland's independence from Russia 100th anniversary
Michael Fallon resigns as Defence Secretary
Fracking banned in Scotland
FTSE 100 record high
Colin Firth becomes Italian citizen following Brexit
Fox and Friends appeals to and watched by (T)
Faecal flora cloudburst, what happens when you flush the loo
French election
Mike Flynn resigns (T)
“Fire and fury like the world has never seen” (T)