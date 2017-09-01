Brexit Is A Dagger Pointed At The Heart Of The EU - Ex-US Ambassador

1 September 2017, 18:41

The former US Ambassador to the UN has described Brexit as a “dagger pointed at the heart of the European Union project”.

John Bolton, who was in favour of Leave, told Nigel Farage that a US-UK trade deal “wouldn’t take long” and could be finalised before Britain had even left the EU.

He was speaking as Brexit Secretary David Davis headed to Washington to champion free trade in the lead up to Britain’s departure from the bloc in 2019.

John Bolton/Nigel Farage
Picture: PA/LBC

The ex-diplomat branded recent calls for Britain to enter a transitional period after Brexit as “misguided”.

He told Nigel a UK-US agreement would also be an “opportunity” for the White House to put in place the “international trade regime it seeks” under Donald Trump.

Asked if the EU was “playing fairly” during current negotiations, Mr Bolton responded: “Of course not.

“British exit is a dagger pointed at the heart of the European Union project and they’re going to try and make Britain pay - at least their political leaders are.

“They fear that a successful Brexit will encourage others to do the same.”

Listen to the interview above.

