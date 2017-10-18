Caller Asks Farage: “How Would You Feel If Nigels Were Barred From The UK?”

This is the moment a caller turned an immigration debate on its head, by asking Nigel Farage “how would you feel if Nigels were barred from entering the UK?”

The LBC presenter was speaking as a second US judge blocked Donald Trump's latest travel ban on citizens from certain countries.

Speaking from Hollywood, Nigel said it was time the UK looked at implementing similar rules, in a bid to prevent any future terror attacks.

This prompted Hatti to instantly call in and challenge Nigel, who was broadcasting from Hollywood.

She said: “If I said to you 'right everyone called Nigel is no longer allowed to travel' how would you feel?

“You'd feel penalised and quite frankly if I then said to you 'Right Nigel here's a video showing what they're doing to all the Nigels out there, look what they're doing, they're torturing you Nigel, and now they're not allowing you to travel.”

