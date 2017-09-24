Caller Rants At Nigel Farage: You're Selling Snake Oil

John said the decision to leave the EU amounted to "caveman politics", Nigel Farage disagreed.

Speaking to Nigel Farage, caller John said the LBC presenter would, in another life, be "run out of town for selling snake oil."

He ranted that the economic damage potentially inflicted by Brexit could never justify leaving the EU.

Nigel argued with him "What price freedom? What price democracy, John?"

John said: "The elderly are going to die off and white working class man, when he realises he's never going to get what he though he was going to get, is going to turn on you.

"In a previous life you would've been standing on a soap box selling snake oil, and you would've sold an awful lot, but when people got the idea you would've been run out of town.

"Because you've got the gift of the gab, but people need statesmanlike leaders with political foresight."

"So democracy belongs in the past?" Nigel responded, "So we should now be run by terribly clever bureaucrats like Mr Juncker? You can argue the economics - isn't Brexit all about making our own laws? You think that is caveman politics?"

Watch the whole argument above.