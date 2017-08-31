Eurosceptic MP Says Theresa May Will Be A “National Hero” If She Delivers Brexit

31 August 2017, 16:46

Theresa May will become a national hero if she can deliver a full Brexit, a Eurosceptic Tory MP has told Nigel Farage.

Peter Bone said the Prime Minister was “absolutely determined” to forge a clean break from the European Union, which he said even Nigel would be satisfied with.

The MP for Wellingborough was speaking as Mrs May insisted she wanted to lead the Conservatives into the 2022 election.

Peter Bone, Theresa May, Nigel Farage
Picture: PA/LBC

During an official visit to Japan, the Tory leader said she was “in this for the long term” - despite criticism for her performance during the 2017 election campaign.

Mr Bone told Nigel, who was sitting in for Iain Dale, the Prime Minister could turn around her fortunes if she is successful with Brexit.

He said: “If she delivers it and delivers ending free movement, stops giving billions of pounds to the EU, making our own laws in our own country, judged by our own judges - she’ll be a bit of a national hero.

“If she does that, then I think she can go on.”

He continued: “The establishment are working against Brexit, there are people in my party working against Brexit - it’s a huge task.

“If she can get a proper Brexit and over come all these people - then why shouldn’t she have a chance of going on?”

Watch the interview above.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien Theresa May

James O'Brien Highlights Theresa May's Big Belief Problem

Kevin Maguire laid into people STILL hunting despite the ban

Kevin Maguire Lays Into 'Bloodthirsty' People Still Hunting On National Trust Land
Shelagh had little time for Tom's claim people "should stick to their own group"

Remarkable Moment Shelagh Receives Call From A White Nationalist
Al Gore, speaking to James O'Brien on LBC

Al Gore Slams BBC For "Engaging In Climate Change Denial"

The Best Of The Nigel Farage Show

Nigel Farage confused

Raging Caller Takes On Nigel For Telling “Whopping Lies” About Refugees

Nigel Farage Talks

Farage: Those Decrying The Trump Ban Are Guilty Of "Rank Hypocrisy"
Nigel Farage june election

Nigel Farage: I Might Stand In General Election

Nigel Farage New York

Farage: The Moment That Made Me An Enemy Of The EU