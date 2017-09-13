Nigel Farage Says EU Officials Want To Scupper Brexit Deal

13 September 2017, 20:41

Nigel Farage has accused Jean Claude Juncker and Michel Barnier of "doing their best to scupper any deal."

But, speaking on his LBC show Nigel Farage said after today's speech by the President of the EU Commission many 'Remain' voters will be saying "I would not have voted for this".

It followed comments by Mr Juncker that the UK would soon regret leaving the EU.

Mr Farage insisted his speech today vindicates the position to leave the EU.

Nigel Farage in Strasbourg
Nigel Farage in Strasbourg. Picture: LBC

Latest on LBC

James Can't Get Over The Day He Was Mocked At Comedy Club

No Laughing Matter: When James Was Humiliated at TheNo Laughing Matter: When James Was Humiliated at The Comedy Club
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
Kevin Maguire laid into people STILL hunting despite the ban

Kevin Maguire Lays Into 'Bloodthirsty' People Still Hunting On National Trust Land
Shelagh had little time for Tom's claim people "should stick to their own group"

Remarkable Moment Shelagh Receives Call From A White Nationalist

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of The Nigel Farage Show

Nigel Farage confused

Raging Caller Takes On Nigel For Telling “Whopping Lies” About Refugees

Nigel Farage Talks

Farage: Those Decrying The Trump Ban Are Guilty Of "Rank Hypocrisy"
Nigel Farage june election

Nigel Farage: I Might Stand In General Election

Nigel Farage New York

Farage: The Moment That Made Me An Enemy Of The EU