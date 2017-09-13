Nigel Farage Says EU Officials Want To Scupper Brexit Deal

Nigel Farage has accused Jean Claude Juncker and Michel Barnier of "doing their best to scupper any deal."

But, speaking on his LBC show Nigel Farage said after today's speech by the President of the EU Commission many 'Remain' voters will be saying "I would not have voted for this".

It followed comments by Mr Juncker that the UK would soon regret leaving the EU.

Mr Farage insisted his speech today vindicates the position to leave the EU.