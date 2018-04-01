Nigel Farage Says Jeremy Corbyn Hasn't Been Decisive Enough Over Anti-Semitism Row

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said there is a "need to do better" and promised Jewish people he is their "ally" in the fight against anti-Semitism.

Christine Shawcroft resigned from her senior post on the party's ruling committee, and was replaced by comedian Eddie Izzard.

She has already quit as chairwoman of Labour's disputes panel.

One of the party's biggest private donor has also quit Labour.

Jeremy Corbyn and Nigel Farage. Picture: PA Images / LBC

Nigel Farage questioned whether Jeremy Corbyn had fully understands the problem, and said he "doesn't appear to have be very decisive about this."

He took note that it only cost £3 to join the Labour Party, with hundreds of thousands of new members joining without any background checks.

"I suspect they've let in a lot of people with views that they now find they're going to continually keep coming back to bite them."

