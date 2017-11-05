Nigel Farage Applauds Donald Trump's Political Instincts

One year on from his election, you have to praise the American president's political instinct, says Nigel Farage.

A year since Donald Trump won the American presidential election on November 8th 2016, Nigel Farage reflected on the Donald's time in office this far.

He defied the critics, he defied the polls and he's now the 45th President of the United States.

A year since that election, how is the president doing?

Nigel said he felt the decision to fire James Comey was probably the biggest mistake made by the Oval Office but that the presidency so far was a resounding success, particularly praising Trump's political instincts.

He said: "When I saw him take on the NFL, and these players that were going down on the knee.

"I thought 'What on earth is he doing taking on another fight?' Here we are, six weeks in, big majority in the country agree with him, TV ratings for the NFL have gone down and big advertisers like Papa John's have announced that they're withdrawing some of their funding.

"The one thing he's got going for him is the most incredible instinct."

