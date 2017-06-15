Nigel Farage: Is A Public Inquiry Into Grenfell What We Really Need?

Theresa May has ordered a full public inquiry into the shocking fire at the Grenfell Tower - but hasn’t history taught us anything, asks Nigel Farage.

Nigel Farage: What Will A Public Inquiry Actually Achieve? 00:01:28

After visiting the devastating scene on Thursday, the Prime Minister vowed to ensure “this terrible tragedy is properly investigated”.

But, is a public inquiry really what those affected by the recent tragic events need? Nigel Farage isn’t convinced - citing previous cases as prime examples.

Speaking on his LBC show from Washington, Nigel said: “Thinking back about the history of these public inquiries I think particularly fresh in my mind is that John Chilcot inquiry into Iraq.

“Did Saddam have weapons of mass destruction, did the British government deliberately willfully mislead Parliament and the people - that inquiry not only cost £13m but it took a full eight years to report.

He continued: “There are lots and lots of other examples remember the serial killer Dr Harold Shipman? That inquiry cost £23m.

“The the inquiry into those Soham murders took £10m and I could go on and on and on. I could talk particularly about Northern Ireland, about Bloody Sunday.

I never for a moment expected to agree with #FarageOnLBC - but a public inquiry is unlikely to give a swift & effective response @LBC — Sally (@Tupperwarepanda) June 15, 2017

“I just wonder is really a public inquiry what we need?

“I'm not going to get penny-pinching about the cost but how long will it take to set up a public inquiry, how long will it take to conclude don't perhaps people want something just a little bit more decisive than that?”