Nigel Farage Lays Into Theresa May

1 October 2017, 11:03

As the Conservative leader goes to conference Nigel says her support is melting away.

Theresa May is targeting young voters as she tries to stop tensions over Brexit dominating the Conservative conference, but Nigel Farage thinks she's captain of a sinking ship.

The Prime Minister, and indeed all her of her parliamentary colleagues, will spend their conference ducking questions about her premiership.

On LBC this morning Nigel said Theresa May's poor leadership should come as a surprise to no one following her tenure at the Home Office.

He said: "As a leader she is useless. She doesn't answer questions, she has no humour, she's wooden, she shows no empathy with ordinary people whatsoever.

"And to make it worse - she never delivers. She didn't deliver as Home Secretary, she's not delivering as Prime Minister.

"She tried to kick the Brexit can down the road with this transition period thinking the problem would go away, actually it's getting worse.

"I think to be honest with you support is simply melting away, she's in for a very, very difficult time."

Watch the full clip above.

