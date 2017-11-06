Nigel Farage: The Straightforward Reason People Are Angry About Paradise Papers

Nigel Farage has laid down the simple reason why there’s so much public anger over the so-called Paradise Papers.

A massive leak of documents has revealed the financial arrangements of the rich and powerful.

It shows how some of the ultra-rich are using offshore finance to protect their money from higher taxes.

The Paradise Papers include claims the Queen has £10m of her private estate invested in an offshore tax haven.

There's no suggestion that those involved acted illegally, but the news has sparked a public backlash.

And reacting to the huge story on his nightly LBC show, Nigel offered up a simple reason why many people were unhappy with the arrangement.

He said: “The reason is that the tax burden in this country on people working, running their own businesses, PAYE, it doesn't matter - anybody working in this country now we have the highest tax burden that we've had since 1947.

“34.4% of our national income goes in tax to the government, so there is a feeling from everyone working that they're paying more and more tax and every year it gets tougher.

“Whilst at the same time the view is the very big and the very rich are able to avoid some forms of taxation.”

