Nigel Farage: This Is What Should Have Been In The Queen's Speech

21 June 2017, 20:43

Nigel Farage said that "counter terrorism is very very important" when he talked about what the PM's speech was missing.

Nigel Farage: This Is What Should Have Been In The Queen's Speech

Nigel Farage: This Is What Should Have Been In The Queen's Speech

00:00:50

Farage said that he was "very disappointed" that the commitment to grammar schools had been dropped.

He was also not happy that there were not "stronger measures and language about counter terrorism".

Nigel Farage

The speech that the Prime Minister gave left Farage saying that "vast chunks of the Tory manifesto did not appear at all".

He added: "Not a single one of you has phoned in to say you think it was a terrific speech."

Watch his take in the clip at the top of this page.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien hears Radek's story

Polish Family Forced Out Of Britain By Post-Brexit Atmosphere
Donald Trump Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage “Concerned” After Trump’s State Visit Is Put In Doubt
Darren Adam in the LBC studio

This Woman Lost Everything In A House Fire, But What Happened Next Was Wonderful
Grenfell tower

Grenfell Tower Firefighter Describes Tragic Scene That Was “Just Like 9/11”

West London

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of The Nigel Farage Show

Nigel Farage confused

Raging Caller Takes On Nigel For Telling “Whopping Lies” About Refugees

Nigel Farage Talks

Farage: Those Decrying The Trump Ban Are Guilty Of "Rank Hypocrisy"
Nigel Farage june election

Nigel Farage: I Might Stand In General Election

Nigel Farage New York

Farage: The Moment That Made Me An Enemy Of The EU