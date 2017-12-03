Nigel Farage Hammers Critics Demanding He Refuse His EU Pension

Some 22,000 people are entitled to EU pensions, it should some as no surprise that 21,999 of them are of no interest to the press, Nigel Farage says.

Nigel Farage has responded to critics demanding he surrender his MEP pension.

Today Twitter called for the LBC presenter to refuse a golden handshake from the EU:

Nigel Farage refuses to give up his £73k MEPs’ pension. “Why should my family suffer”? He really just said that #Marr — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) December 3, 2017

So @Nigel_Farage just confirmed on @MarrShow he will be keeping his £73K a year Pension from the EU! As he put it "well of course, why should my family suffer even more!" Just unbelievable!!! pic.twitter.com/ZpIRTQ31TO — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) December 3, 2017

But Nigel hammered those clamouring for him to reject the £73,000/year payout.

He said: "I was asked back in 1999, when I went to the European parliament, would I accept the salary? Well the answer was yes.

"Actually I was going to be taking a very significant pay cut to go and do it, and ultimately would I accept the pension? And I said yes.

"After years of this, and after I'm dead and gone, my family would at least be entitled to this. I've been consistent on this all the way through.

"I just find it quite extraordinary that I am singled out, every single time, as the villain of the peace.

"I very much doubt I'm going to get it anyway."

Watch the rebuttal at the top of this page.