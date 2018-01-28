Nigel Opposes The Idea of Lowering Voting Age

If you are not allowed to stand in the election as a candidate, you should not be allowed to vote, says Nigel Farage.

The Welsh Government wants to lower the voting age in a hope to modernise the elections. The plans would allow people aged 16 and 17 to vote at the council elections in 2022.

Speaking on his show, Nigel Farage revealed that he opposes the idea, because "you should not vote in elections that you are not eligible to stand for."

"That generation live on their mobile phone devices. They live on social media and the Labour Party, and Momentum, and others are getting quite good at this. Theresa May's Tory party are utterly useless at it."

