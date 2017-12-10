Nigel and Vince Agree! The Brexit Divorce Bill Is Unacceptable

The LBC presenter and Lib Dem leader unexpectedly agreed that the Brexit payment negotiated by Theresa May was dissatisfactory.

The UK will pay £39bn as part of the Brexit settlement.

An agreed divorce payment forms one aspect of the first phase of Brexit talks, as well as consensus on the Irish border and citizens rights.

Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable joined Nigel Farage to discuss negotiations and the pair were, somewhat surprisingly, in concurrence that the bung was unacceptable.

"The Prime Minister has done the best of a bad job," Cable said. "I don't think it's a great deal, like you.

"I think what we're going to get out of this is a pretty poor deal. We're paying in vast sums of money, £40bn, £50bn maybe £100bn, who knows.

"There's no guarantee that we get any kind of acceptable trade deal at the end of it, and it may actually be a rather poor trade deal.

"The one big thing that's happened is that the chances of a dramatic break, crashing out, have receded and the chances have increased of a deal of some kind, which will probably not be a good one from the British public's point of view."

